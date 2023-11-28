Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Position Lowered by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 90.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 134,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,290. The firm has a market cap of $745.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.09. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

