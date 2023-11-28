Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 3.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $70,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.11. 18,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $120.97 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.