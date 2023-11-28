POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.90

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 45635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNT. Raymond James cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after buying an additional 1,386,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,223,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth approximately $11,381,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

