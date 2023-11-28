Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of POLA opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.