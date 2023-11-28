Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.98

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 841643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.