POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.51 and last traded at $92.48. 7,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 273,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in POSCO by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 58.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

