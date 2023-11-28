PotCoin (POT) Price Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 79.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $178.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00184317 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010343 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002697 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

