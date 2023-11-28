PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0086

PotCoin (POT) traded 358% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 202.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $152.61 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00185998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

