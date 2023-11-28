ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.58

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.58 and last traded at $90.42, with a volume of 578817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $155,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $11,175,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,498,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

