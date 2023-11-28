Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,926 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $93,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.71.

PSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.60. 400,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

