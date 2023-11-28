Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

