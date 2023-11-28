Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.38 million, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the third quarter worth $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 17.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

