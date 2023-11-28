Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,713,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,579,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $234.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

