Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,438. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.02 and a 200 day moving average of $248.77.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

