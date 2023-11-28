Qsemble Capital Management LP Increases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 204.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 152,878 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 573.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MRO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 2,903,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

