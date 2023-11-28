Qsemble Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE G traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,122. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

