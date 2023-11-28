Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $715,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $35,056,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,523,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,238,503. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. 518,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

