Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $918,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Down 0.4 %

MAS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

