Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. 2,012,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

