Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.28. 1,669,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

