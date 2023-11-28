Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,650 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.25. 361,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,145. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

