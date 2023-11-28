Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 775 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $6.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $737.19. 235,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,678. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $655.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

