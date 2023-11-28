Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $1.30 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. 2,487,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,203,022. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,925 shares of company stock worth $6,766,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

