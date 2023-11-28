Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $1.64 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 81.8% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $138.98. 1,763,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,273. The company has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

