Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Copart accounts for about 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 945.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Copart by 110.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $902,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Copart by 742.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 940,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

