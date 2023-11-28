Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $316.62 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $316.62 million and approximately $42.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00008073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,036.00 or 0.05438017 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.