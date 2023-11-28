Qurate Retail, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEP traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $34,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

