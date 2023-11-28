Raymond James Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.15.

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.28 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.16. 914,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,687. The firm has a market cap of C$7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.35 and a 52 week high of C$11.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.0990099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

