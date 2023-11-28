Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reading International

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $41,793.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $80,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 133,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

