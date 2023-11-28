Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.
In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $41,793.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $80,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.53% of the company’s stock.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
