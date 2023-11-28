Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 332,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.28% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $6,528,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,915,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $796.85. 126,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,705. The business’s 50-day moving average is $813.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $783.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

