Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.64.

REGN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $798.39. 76,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,460. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $813.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $783.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

