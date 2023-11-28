Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 28th (ASR, AXL, BAH, CHPT, CVS, EEFT, EMG, EVTC, EW, MS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 28th:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $222.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $228.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $138.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $142.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $2.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Man Group (LON:EMG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $97.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

