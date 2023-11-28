Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT):
- 11/25/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/17/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/14/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $277.00 to $281.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $277.00 to $270.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 10/20/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/17/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $283.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.
- 10/5/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:FLT traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.86. The stock had a trading volume of 212,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.03 and its 200 day moving average is $248.91. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
