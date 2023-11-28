Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 27.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

