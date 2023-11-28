Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
