RGM Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,125 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,917 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for approximately 4.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 0.59% of Splunk worth $103,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 81.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Splunk by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.52.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $151.26. 1,482,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,045. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.07. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.17 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock worth $3,625,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

