RGM Capital LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 7.5% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $167,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,918,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 11,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,846 shares of company stock worth $7,823,222 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $662.45. 823,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,628. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $678.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $587.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

