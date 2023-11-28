RGM Capital LLC Has $193.18 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for approximately 8.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $193,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,528. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

