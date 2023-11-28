RGM Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

RGM Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 283,297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet makes up approximately 2.2% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $49,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 124,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

