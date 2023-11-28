Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 12,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 664,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $172,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,958 shares of company stock valued at $340,273 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

