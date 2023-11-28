Ribbon Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $97.06 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $97.06 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

