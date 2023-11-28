Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Hits $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $33,572.31 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00142121 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $29,880.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

