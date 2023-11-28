Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

