Robert Berthold Espey Sells 10,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00.

Parkland Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Parkland stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$44.20. 317,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,390. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$27.01 and a 1 year high of C$44.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.3224085 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Parkland from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.62.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

