Royal Bank of Canada Raises Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $38.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

CNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 762,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $35.19.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,645.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,335,866 shares of company stock worth $1,380,500,627. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.