Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 28 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 7.6% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $409.82. The company had a trading volume of 612,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,100 shares of company stock valued at $204,704,311. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

