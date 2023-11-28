Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie stock remained flat at $139.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,696,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.59. The company has a market cap of $245.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

