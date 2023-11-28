Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,908 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,908 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $116.29. 1,681,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,762,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

