Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.61. 1,369,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

