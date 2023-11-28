Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,407 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 2.5% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.42. 578,821 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

