Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GHI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,921. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $385.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $26.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.68%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

